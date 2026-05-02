APL Apollo Tubes Profit Rises 21% To ₹354 Crore In Q4, Revenue Climbs To ₹6,269 Crore

APL Apollo Tubes reported strong financial performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, with both revenue and profitability showing steady growth on a sequential and year-on-year basis. |

Mumbai: APL Apollo Tubes Ltd reported a 20.9 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 354.35 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to Rupees 293.11 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to its audited financial results. Sequentially, profit increased from Rupees 310.04 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting steady earnings momentum. Revenue from operations rose to Rupees 6,269.16 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rupees 5,982.38 crore in the previous quarter and Rupees 5,508.60 crore a year ago.

The company’s total income stood at Rupees 6,305.65 crore during the quarter, compared to Rupees 6,007.10 crore in Q2 and Rupees 5,543.52 crore in Q4 FY25. Total expenses increased to Rupees 5,849.04 crore from Rupees 5,602.63 crore sequentially, largely in line with the larger scale of operations. Profit before tax rose to Rupees 456.61 crore, marking a 12.9 percent quarter-on-quarter growth and a 27.3 percent increase year-on-year.

Sequential growth was supported by improved operating leverage and stable input costs. Cost of materials consumed declined slightly on a sequential basis to Rupees 4,508.30 crore from Rupees 4,595.09 crore, indicating better cost efficiencies. Meanwhile, employee expenses and other costs rose moderately, reflecting expansion activities. Finance costs remained broadly stable at Rupees 31.65 crore, aiding margin improvement. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of Rupees 12.76 for the quarter, up from Rupees 11.17 in Q2 FY26 and Rupees 10.56 in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, APL Apollo Tubes reported revenue from operations of Rupees 23,079.00 crore, compared to Rupees 20,689.54 crore in the previous year. Net profit for the year surged to Rupees 1,203.08 crore from Rupees 757.06 crore, reflecting robust operational performance and improved profitability.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 8.50 per equity share for FY26. Additionally, the company approved the initiation of voluntary liquidation of APL Apollo Mart Limited, citing negligible business contribution. It also granted in-principle approval for divesting its stake in Blue Ocean Projects Private Limited to unlock capital and strengthen focus on core manufacturing operations.

Disclaimer: This article is based on audited financial results and is not investment advice.