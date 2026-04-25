Navi Mumbai's Apollo Hospitals Hosts Blood Cancer Support Meet, Highlights Advances In CAR T-Cell Therapy And Survivorship Care

Apollo Hospitals In Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, April 25: A Blood Cancer Survivor Support Group Meeting organised by Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai brought together doctors, patients, and survivors to emphasise the importance of early diagnosis, evolving treatment approaches, and long-term care in blood cancers.

The initiative focused on creating a platform for shared experiences while highlighting recent breakthroughs improving outcomes in complex and relapsed cases.

Experts discuss diagnosis and access to care

The session was led by Dr Punit Jain and Dr Vipin Khandelwal, who addressed challenges in timely diagnosis and access to care, while also underlining the need for structured survivorship support for both adult and paediatric patients.

“One of the biggest challenges in blood cancers is delayed diagnosis as symptoms are often mistaken for routine illness. Early detection can significantly improve survival rates,” said Dr Jain, adding that advancements in bone marrow transplant, CAR T-cell therapy and immunotherapy are offering new hope even in relapsed cases.

Focus on survivorship and long-term care

Focusing on life after treatment, Dr Khandelwal stressed that survivorship care must extend beyond remission. “Ensuring good quality of life post-treatment is equally important. Long-term follow-up, monitoring of late effects, and psychosocial support are crucial, especially for children and their families,” he said.

Case studies highlight treatment success

The meeting also featured case studies demonstrating the impact of advanced therapies. In one case, a 54-year-old woman with Philadelphia chromosome-negative B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia achieved complete remission after a combination of chemotherapy, immunotherapy and CAR T-cell therapy, despite relapsing during treatment.

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In another case, a six-year-old child with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia who had suffered two relapses underwent targeted therapy followed by a haploidentical stem cell transplant using the father as donor. The child has remained in complete remission for over 200 days, marking a significant milestone in a high-risk case.

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