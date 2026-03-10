Mumbai's Proton Therapy Centre Treats 900 Cancer Patients, Including 400 Children, In Two Years

The Proton Therapy Facility at the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) of the Tata Memorial Centre in Kharghar has treated 900 cancer patients in just two and a half years since commencing services on August 15, 2023, marking a significant step in India’s fight against cancer. |

Mumbai: The Proton Therapy Facility at the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) of the Tata Memorial Centre in Kharghar has treated 900 cancer patients in just two and a half years since commencing services on August 15, 2023, marking a significant step in India’s fight against cancer.

Of the 900 patients treated, around 400 were children, and doctors reported no relapse cases so far among those treated.

Majority Treated at Subsidised Rates or Free of Cost

According to officials, more than 60% of patients were treated under the general category at subsidised rates, while around 30% received treatment completely free through Patient Welfare Funds or Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11, 2023. The centre houses three patient treatment rooms with 360-degree rotating gantries, equipped with advanced Pencil Beam Scanning (PBS) technology that delivers Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT). This allows doctors to precisely target tumours while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues.

Children Benefit from Reduced Long-Term Side Effects

During a media tour of the facility at ACTREC in Navi Mumbai, doctors said about 44% of the treated patients were children, highlighting the therapy’s potential to significantly reduce long-term side effects in young patients.

The largest share of cases involved central nervous system tumours, followed by bone tumours, head and neck cancers, and other malignancies including pediatric, gynecological, breast, prostate, and gastrointestinal tumours.

The centre also has specialised facilities for treating very young children under anesthesia, along with a dedicated play area to create a comfortable environment for pediatric patients.

On-Campus Accommodation and Patient Support Group

Most patients are provided accommodation within the ACTREC campus at nominal rates. A voluntary patient support group called ‘Prerak’ has also been formed to encourage mutual support and information sharing among patients and families.

Patients from across India have travelled to the facility for treatment. Each case is reviewed by specialist treatment groups to ensure that proton therapy offers maximum benefit. Doctors said most patients complete treatment with minimal side effects.

Treatment Sessions Typically Last 20 to 40 Minutes

Typically, patients require around 40 treatment sessions, with each session lasting 20 to 40 minutes, depending on the type of cancer. In most cases, hospital admission is not required, though the final decision is made by a team of doctors based on the patient’s condition.

ACTREC Director Pankaj Chaturvedi said several in-house research projects are underway to generate evidence for the use of particle therapy in both adults and children. Collaborative studies with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre are also focusing on technology assessment and biological research.

The facility was developed in collaboration with Ion Beam Applications (IBA), Belgium, a global leader in proton therapy technology.

