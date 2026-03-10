Thane Crime Branch Nabs Serial Burglar, Solves 48 Cases And Recovers Gold Worth ₹1.39 Crore

In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch (Unit-1) of the Thane Police has arrested a serial burglar responsible for a string of daylight housebreaking thefts across the Diva and Mumbra regions. |

Thane: In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch (Unit-1) of the Thane Police has arrested a serial burglar responsible for a string of daylight housebreaking thefts across the Diva and Mumbra regions. The arrest has led to the resolution of 48 pending cases and the recovery of approximately 1.03 kilograms of gold jewelry valued at ₹1.39 crore.

The Investigation

For the past two years, residents in the Diva East and Mumbra areas were plagued by a series of sophisticated burglaries. The perpetrator utilized a specific modus operandi: targeting locked apartments by breaking bathroom window grills or prying open main door latches using iron rods.

Following a recent burglary on February 8, 2026, at the Sai Swapna Apartment in Diva East (Mumbra Police Station Case No. 228/2026), the Thane Crime Branch launched a parallel investigation.

15 Days Intensive Investigation

A dedicated team led by Senior Police Inspector Sachin Gaikwad and PSI Deepak Ghuge meticulously analyzed CCTV footage from various crime scenes. Investigators noticed a suspicious individual who deliberately traveled in reverse directions and used multiple modes of transport to evade camera detection.

Through 15 days of intensive technical surveillance and help from confidential informants, the police traced the suspect to Titwala. On March 2, 2026, the police apprehended Shivaji Gopal Sante (31), a resident of Titwala East.

Criminal Record and Recoveries

Interrogations revealed that Sante had been active for the last three years within the jurisdiction of the Mumbra Police Station. His arrest has cleared a massive backlog of criminal cases:

Total Cases Solved: 48 (dating from 2024 to early 2026).

Total Recovery: 1.03 kg of gold jewelry.

Estimated Value: ₹1,39,00,000 (1 Crore 39 Lakhs).

Past Records: Sante is a repeat offender with prior cases registered at Kalyan Taluka and Central Police Station, Ulhasnagar, dating back to 2017.

Suspect Details

Name: Shivaji Gopal Sante

Age: 31 Years

Address: Patwa Chawl, Ganeshwadi, near Ganpati Hospital, Titwala (East).

Incredible Work of Police Department

The successful operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare, Addl. CP (Crime) Dr. Punjabrao Ugale, and DCP (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav. The field team included officers and personnel from Unit-1, including Sandeep Mahadik, Prashant Lavate, Amol Dhavare, and Sagar Suralkar, among others.

Charges have been formalized under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, specifically Sections 331(3), 331(4), and 305(a).

