Public Erupts In Palghar's Dahanu After Migrant Businessman Assaults Woman Vendor, Police Initially File Minor Charges

Palghar, Maharashtra: Tension gripped Dahanu after a shocking incident in which a migrant businessman allegedly assaulted a local woman vegetable vendor in the busy Monday Market area of the town. The incident, which reportedly stemmed from a minor dispute, escalated into a physical altercation in the middle of the marketplace, triggering widespread anger among residents.

Accused Pushes Woman to Ground, Locals Express Fury

According to locals, the accused allegedly pushed the woman to the ground during the altercation, an act that provoked strong reactions from people present at the crowded market. The situation worsened after police initially registered only a non-cognisable offence in the matter, prompting accusations of a soft approach by the authorities.

The issue sparked a major public outcry on Tuesday morning as hundreds of residents gathered outside the Dahanu Police Station in support of the victim. Protesters surrounded the police station for several hours, demanding that serious charges be filed against the accused. A large number of women were seen participating in the protest.

Massive March Through Main Market as Anger Spreads

The agitation soon spread to other parts of the town, with protesters taking out a massive march through the main market area near the railway station. Loud slogans echoed across the city as demonstrators expressed anger over the alleged assault and the police’s initial response.

Facing mounting pressure and a rapidly escalating situation, Dahanu police eventually registered a case under Section 134. The incident and subsequent protest created temporary panic among traders in the marketplace. Police deployed additional security personnel in the area to maintain law and order.

The issue has now taken a significant turn, with residents rallying in large numbers in support of the woman. Authorities remain on alert to ensure that peace is maintained in the town.

