Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Heat Action Plan As Temperatures Touch 39°C, Sets Up Water Booths And Traffic Signal Shades

Thane, March 10: As temperatures begin to climb, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated its "Heat Action Plan" to provide much-needed relief to citizens. Following the successful implementation of similar measures last year, the civic body is reintroducing cooling infrastructure across the city.

Key initiatives for heat mitigation

The TMC, in collaboration with the State Government and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), has developed a comprehensive strategy to combat the rising mercury. Two primary measures are being prioritised:

Temporary 'Panpoais' (water booths): Free drinking water stations will be set up at 25 high-traffic and crowded locations throughout Thane to prevent dehydration among pedestrians and commuters.

Net-sheds at traffic signals: To protect motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, from the scorching sun while waiting at signals, the TMC will install mesh-like green sheds at major intersections.

Rising temperatures trigger early response

Over the past ten days, Thane has recorded a steady increase in temperature, with the mercury already touching the 39°C mark. Recognising the potential for heatwave-like conditions, the administration has fast-tracked these relief measures. The net-sheds are designed to significantly reduce the direct impact of solar radiation on drivers stationary at traffic lights.

Designated locations for relief

The relief stations and sheds will be strategically placed across the city, including:

. Thane Station and Kopri Bridge

. Ghodbunder Road and Majiwada Naka

. Teen Hath Naka and Nitin Company Junction

. Kalwa Station Road and Mumbra Police Chowki

. Vartak Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, and Wagale Estate

"The goal is to ensure that the common citizen and those working outdoors have access to shade and water. We are working with local social organisations to ensure the daily maintenance and refilling of the water booths," a senior TMC official stated.

Sustainability and public health

The TMC's Environment Department has emphasised that these measures are part of a broader commitment to climate resilience. By providing shade at traffic junctions, the city aims to reduce heat exhaustion incidents among the thousands of commuters who navigate Thane’s roads daily.

