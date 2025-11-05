 Paytm Brand Owner One 97 Communications Announces Improvement In Profitability & Solid Revenue Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPaytm Brand Owner One 97 Communications Announces Improvement In Profitability & Solid Revenue Growth

Paytm Brand Owner One 97 Communications Announces Improvement In Profitability & Solid Revenue Growth

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 211 crore, before a one-time charge for full impairment of Rs 190 crore loan to our JV, First Games Technology Pvt Ltd.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Paytm brand owner One 97 Communications, India's full-stack merchant payments leader serving MSMEs and enterprises and a leading financial services distribution company, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended September 2025, reporting a strong improvement in profitability alongside solid revenue growth.

During the quarter, Paytm's operating revenue rose 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,061 crore, driven by continued growth in its payments and financial services businesses.The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 211 crore, before a one-time charge for full impairment of Rs 190 crore loan to our JV, First Games Technology Pvt Ltd.

Reported PAT stood at Rs 21 crore. The result marks a significant improvement from the previous quarter, underscoring Paytm's progress towards sustainable profitability.EBITDA improved to Rs 142 crore, with a 7 per cent margin, on account of revenue growth and operating leverage.

Contribution profit grew 35 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,207 crore, with a healthy 59 per cent margin, driven by higher net payment margins and an increased share of financial services revenue.Paytm's payment services revenue rose 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,223 crore, while net payment revenue increased 28 per cent to Rs 594 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Paytm Brand Owner One 97 Communications Announces Improvement In Profitability & Solid Revenue Growth
Paytm Brand Owner One 97 Communications Announces Improvement In Profitability & Solid Revenue Growth
Mladen Zizovic Death: Tragedy In Serbia, Football Coach Passes Away Mid-Match After Heart Attack
Mladen Zizovic Death: Tragedy In Serbia, Football Coach Passes Away Mid-Match After Heart Attack
Mumbai: Monorail Coach Derails During Testing Near Wadala, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai: Monorail Coach Derails During Testing Near Wadala, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai: Banganga Maha-Aarti To Illuminate Walkeshwar On Tripurari Purnima; Check Out Details
Mumbai: Banganga Maha-Aarti To Illuminate Walkeshwar On Tripurari Purnima; Check Out Details
Read Also
RBI's New Rule Shakes Up Rent Payments, PhonePe & Paytm To Shut Credit Card Option
article-image

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) surged 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5.67 lakh crore, supported by improved processing margins on account of higher growth of credit cards on UPI and affordability offerings (such as EMI).The company's merchant ecosystem continued to expand, with subscriptions reaching an all-time high of 1.37 crore, up 25 lakh year-on-year, reinforcing Paytm's leadership in omni-channel merchant payments.

Its revenue from the distribution of financial services jumped 63 per cent year-on-year to Rs 611 crore, led by robust merchant loan disbursements and improved collection performance experience for lending partners.Over 6.5 lakh consumers availed Paytm's financial services during the quarter, reflecting growing adoption across its ecosystem.

On the operational front, indirect expenses declined 18 per cent year-on-year and 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter at Rs 1,064 crore. Marketing costs for consumer acquisition decreased 42 per cent year-on-year, reflecting stronger retention cohorts and improved monetisation.The company said it will continue to invest strategically to further drive market share gains while maintaining a disciplined approach to spending. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paytm Brand Owner One 97 Communications Announces Improvement In Profitability & Solid Revenue...

Paytm Brand Owner One 97 Communications Announces Improvement In Profitability & Solid Revenue...

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Meets New Zealand Counterpart For Reviewing FTA Progress

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Meets New Zealand Counterpart For Reviewing FTA Progress

Vedant Birla Marries Tejal Kulkarni In An Intimate Ceremony In Mumbai: SEE WEDDING PICS

Vedant Birla Marries Tejal Kulkarni In An Intimate Ceremony In Mumbai: SEE WEDDING PICS

Equities, Foreign Exchange & Commodities Markets To Remain Closed On November 5?

Equities, Foreign Exchange & Commodities Markets To Remain Closed On November 5?

Amul Brand's Marketer, Gujarat Milk Federation, Ranks Number One Co-Operative In The World Based On...

Amul Brand's Marketer, Gujarat Milk Federation, Ranks Number One Co-Operative In The World Based On...