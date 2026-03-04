Apollo Micro Systems Wins ₹733.26 Million Defence & Government Orders

Apollo Micro Systems Limited has secured multiple orders worth a cumulative Rs 733.26 million from defence and government entities, as well as private sector companies. |

Hyderabad: Defence electronics company Apollo Micro Systems has received a series of new orders from defence organisations, public sector undertakings, government departments, and private companies.

The company reported that it received an order worth Rs 150.03 million from the Defence Research and Development Organisation. It also secured an order valued at Rs 434.96 million from a Defence Public Sector Undertaking, representing the largest share of the newly disclosed contracts.

Apollo Micro Systems said it has also received orders worth Rs 139.55 million from private sector companies. In addition, the company secured orders worth Rs 8.72 million from other government departments, where it achieved the L1 position in the bidding process.

The cumulative value of all the newly received orders stands at Rs 733.26 million. According to the disclosure, these contracts were received in the ordinary course of the company’s business and include multiple defence and technology-related systems.

The orders include critical homing systems for heavyweight torpedoes, fire control systems, and launchers used in strategic missile programmes. They also cover avionics line replaceable units for missile and other platforms, as well as cybersecurity systems intended for intelligence department applications. The company said the disclosure was made in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements regulations.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the regulatory filing issued by Apollo Micro Systems Limited dated March 4, 2026. No external sources were referred to while preparing this article.