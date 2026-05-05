Navi Mumbai's Apollo Hospital Crosses 250 Liver Transplants, Reports Over 90 Per Cent Survival Rate

Apollo Hospital Navi Mumbai marks 250 liver transplant milestone with strong clinical outcomes | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 5: A Navi Mumbai has recently claimed to have completed over 250 liver transplants. Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai has reported clinical outcomes exceeding a 90% survival rate. The programme is part of the Apollo Hospitals Group, which has conducted more than 5,000 liver transplants nationwide.

Milestone in liver transplant programme

“Crossing the milestone of 250 liver transplants is not just a number; it represents 250 lives renewed and families restored. From delicate 70+ paediatric cases to complex SWAP and ABO-incompatible transplants, our outcomes consistently match global benchmarks while ensuring timely interventions, even in emergencies,” said Dr Guruprasad Shetty, Lead Consultant and Unit Head, Department of HPB and Liver Transplantation Surgery, adding that this is the only unit in the western region to achieve this scale independently.

Handling complex and emergency cases

The programme has demonstrated the ability to carry out critical, time-sensitive procedures. In one case, a 24-year-old patient diagnosed with Wilson’s Disease and advanced cirrhosis underwent a successful transplant with his mother as the donor. In another, a young singer, Kavya Pala, with acute liver failure received a transplant within 24 hours, again with maternal donation.

Since its first transplant in 2017—when a father donated part of his liver to his 16-year-old son—the centre has handled several complex cases, including transplants in infants under one year of age, such as a four-month-old baby who received a portion of his mother’s liver with the support of a specialised paediatric transplant team.

Infrastructure and clinical expertise

“Being the only centre in the region to achieve this milestone highlights the strength of our clinical expertise and integrated care model. We remain committed to expanding access to advanced liver care for patients across the region,” said Dr Kiran Shingote, COO and Unit Head.

“Supported by Apollo’s fast-track liver transplant programme, we ensure reduced waiting times through rapid evaluation, donor matching, and coordinated treatment planning, enabling average wait times of just 2–3 weeks and emergency transplants within 24 hours in cases such as acute liver failure.”

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A 500-bed JCI- and NABH-accredited tertiary care facility, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai has over 120 ICU beds and multiple state-of-the-art operation theatres. Its liver transplant programme is led by a 13-member multidisciplinary team comprising surgeons, hepatologists, anaesthetists, intensivists, and transplant specialists, ensuring end-to-end patient care.

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