 Thane News: Mahavir Jain Hospital Facilitates Multi-Organ Donation, Saves 9 Lives Using Split Liver Technique And Green Corridor
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Thane News: Mahavir Jain Hospital Facilitates Multi-Organ Donation, Saves 9 Lives Using Split Liver Technique And Green Corridor

Mahavir Jain Hospital in Thane facilitated a life-saving multi-organ donation after a 33-year-old brain-dead patient’s family consented to donate. Using advanced techniques like split liver transplant and coordinated green corridor transport, organs were successfully allocated across Mumbai hospitals, saving nine lives and reinforcing the urgent need for organ donation awareness.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
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Mahavir Jain Hospital in Thane coordinates a complex organ donation drive, enabling nine life-saving transplants across Mumbai hospitals | Facebook -

Thane, March 30: In a remarkable feat of medical coordination and humanitarian spirit, Mahavir Jain Hospital in Thane successfully facilitated an organ donation process that has saved the lives of nine individuals across various Mumbai hospitals.

The initiative followed the tragic demise of a 33-year-old male who was declared brain-dead after a severe road accident on March 29. Following counselling by the hospital’s medical team, the deceased's family courageously consented to organ donation. Under the leadership of Hospital Director Dr. Ranveer Koshti, a specialised team of 40 doctors managed the complex retrieval process.

Key highlights of the procedure:

Multi-Organ Retrieval: The donated organs included the heart, two kidneys, liver, pancreas, cornea, and bone grafts.

Split Liver Success: Utilizing advanced "Split Liver" techniques, the liver was divided to benefit two recipients, including a 9-year-old child at Apollo Hospital.

Green Corridor Coordination: Vital organs were transported within 24 hours via a Green Corridor to premier institutions, including H.N. Reliance, Max Nanavati, and KEM Hospital.

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Hospital response and call for awareness

Trustee Ajay Ashar emphasized the hospital's commitment to providing affordable, high-quality healthcare. "Organ donation is a movement that needs community support to address the massive waiting list of patients requiring transplants," he stated.

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