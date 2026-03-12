Mumbai Organ Transplant: Green Corridor Moves Donor Lungs From Thane To Sir HN Reliance Hospital In 40 Minutes

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai | ANI

Mumbai, March 12: In a remarkable example of coordinated medical and civic effort, a green corridor was created on March 10 to swiftly transport donor lungs from Jupiter Hospital in Thane to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, enabling a life-saving transplant procedure.

The specially coordinated corridor allowed the medical team to cover a distance of approximately 37 kilometers in about 40 minutes, significantly reducing travel time through Mumbai’s typically congested roads.

The corridor was operational between 12:50 pm and 1:30 pm, ensuring the organs reached the hospital within the critical time frame required for transplantation.

Mumbai Traffic Police facilitate green corridor

Hospital sources said the green corridor was established with the active support of the Mumbai Traffic Police, whose coordinated efforts ensured minimal ischemia time and the timely delivery of the organs.

The lungs were retrieved from a 60-year-old male donor at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, following deceased organ donation on March 10, 2026. Along with the lungs, the donor’s liver was also donated, while corneas were donated as part of tissue donation.

According to hospital officials, the organs were allocated in accordance with state organ distribution guidelines.

Life-saving transplant performed

The lungs were transplanted into a 67-year-old male patient who had been suffering from pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease since 2020.

Over the past year, he had been dependent on oxygen support, and in the last two to three months his condition had progressively worsened, making lung transplantation the only viable treatment option.

The bilateral lung transplant surgery was successfully performed on March 11, 2026 at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Another organ donation case reported

In another organ donation case, the lungs, liver and kidneys of a 70-year-old woman donor at KIMS Hospital, Thane, were transplanted into patients in Mumbai and Pune.

These cases marked the 15th and 16th deceased organ donations in Mumbai in 2026, highlighting the growing awareness and importance of organ donation in saving lives.

