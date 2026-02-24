Mumbai Crime: 51-Year-Old House Help Duped Of ₹1.13 Lakh By Fraudster Posing As UK-Based Donor | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 51-year-old house assistant from Jogeshwari East was allegedly duped of Rs 1.13 lakh by fraudsters who posed as a UK-based donor and a customs officer.

Shokhina Shaikh received a WhatsApp call on February 11 where the man told her that he wanted to donate his property and sought her Aadhaar details. He later promised to send 10 to las of gold, an iPhone and Rs6 lakh.

On February 18, another caller posing as a customs officer informed her that a parcel had arrived in her name and demanded duty. She transferred Rs 1.13 lakh to multiple bank accounts via a Suvidha Kendra.

