Mumbai Crime: 80-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹65 Lakh In Fake Vashi Toll Naka Partnership Deal | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Andheri police have booked Arun Vinod Singh for allegedly cheating an 80-year-old retired man by promising to make him a partner in running the Vashi toll naka in Navi Mumbai and taking Rs 65 lakh from him. However, the accused neither made him a partner nor returned the money.

According to the FIR, complainant Vishwas Hatkar, a resident of Andheri East, retired from a private company and later ran a labour supply business, which he discontinued in 2014. He knew Singh since 2000, when the latter had approached him regarding property deals. They later became friends. In 2014, Singh told Hatkar he had contacts in Mantralaya and would get a contract to run the Vashi toll naka.

Claiming he lacked funds, Singh asked Hatkar to invest in the partnership. Between 2014 and 2019, Hatkar allegedly gave Rs 65 lakh, including Rs 55 lakh in cash. Singh kept giving excuses and avoided him. Hatkar later approached the police.

A case under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on February 21.

