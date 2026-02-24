 Mumbai Crime: 80-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹65 Lakh In Fake Vashi Toll Naka Partnership Deal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: 80-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹65 Lakh In Fake Vashi Toll Naka Partnership Deal

Mumbai Crime: 80-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹65 Lakh In Fake Vashi Toll Naka Partnership Deal

An 80-year-old retired man from Andheri East was allegedly cheated of Rs 65 lakh by Arun Vinod Singh, who promised to make him a partner in running the Vashi toll naka in Navi Mumbai. Between 2014 and 2019, the victim invested the money, mostly in cash, but received neither partnership nor refund. Andheri police have registered a cheating case under IPC Section 318(4).

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: 80-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹65 Lakh In Fake Vashi Toll Naka Partnership Deal | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Andheri police have booked Arun Vinod Singh for allegedly cheating an 80-year-old retired man by promising to make him a partner in running the Vashi toll naka in Navi Mumbai and taking Rs 65 lakh from him. However, the accused neither made him a partner nor returned the money.

According to the FIR, complainant Vishwas Hatkar, a resident of Andheri East, retired from a private company and later ran a labour supply business, which he discontinued in 2014. He knew Singh since 2000, when the latter had approached him regarding property deals. They later became friends. In 2014, Singh told Hatkar he had contacts in Mantralaya and would get a contract to run the Vashi toll naka.

Read Also
Mumbai Special Court Grants Bail To Kurar Police Officers In ₹1 Lakh Bribery Case
article-image

Claiming he lacked funds, Singh asked Hatkar to invest in the partnership. Between 2014 and 2019, Hatkar allegedly gave Rs 65 lakh, including Rs 55 lakh in cash. Singh kept giving excuses and avoided him. Hatkar later approached the police.

A case under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on February 21.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 80-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹65 Lakh In Fake Vashi Toll Naka Partnership Deal
Mumbai Crime: 80-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹65 Lakh In Fake Vashi Toll Naka Partnership Deal
Mumbai Special Court Grants Bail To Kurar Police Officers In ₹1 Lakh Bribery Case
Mumbai Special Court Grants Bail To Kurar Police Officers In ₹1 Lakh Bribery Case
Too Early To Comment On US Tariffs, Commerce Ministry Reviewing Impact: FM Sitharaman
Too Early To Comment On US Tariffs, Commerce Ministry Reviewing Impact: FM Sitharaman
Mumbai Crime: 51-Year-Old House Help Duped Of ₹1.13 Lakh By Fraudster Posing As UK-Based Donor
Mumbai Crime: 51-Year-Old House Help Duped Of ₹1.13 Lakh By Fraudster Posing As UK-Based Donor

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on