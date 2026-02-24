Mumbai Special Court Grants Bail To Kurar Police Officers In ₹1 Lakh Bribery Case | Representative Image

Mumbai: The special court on Monday granted bail to senior police inspector Sanjeev Baliram Tawde and police sub-inspector Dyaneshwar Govindrao June posted at the Kurar police station for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs1 lakh from a Malad resident to settle two complaints.

On February 19, the ACB team caught Junne redhanded while allegedly accepting the remaining bribe amount of Rs1 lakh from the complainant. Later, Tawde too was arrested by the ACB. They were remanded to ACB custody till Monday. When produced before the special court, the two were remanded to judicial custody.

Subsequently, their lawyers Vaibhav Baghade and Vijay Desai, appearing for Tawde and Junne respectively, moved bail pleas contending that the pre-trap, post-trap and house search were completed and the sample voice was already recorded, therefore there was no need to keep them further in custody.

The pleas were objected to by public prosecutor Jyoti Sawant. The court, however, granted them bail considering that the investigation so far is completed. The accused officers had allegedly demanded Rs3 lakh to not take action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/