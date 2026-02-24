 Mumbai Special Court Grants Bail To Kurar Police Officers In ₹1 Lakh Bribery Case
Mumbai Special Court Grants Bail To Kurar Police Officers In ₹1 Lakh Bribery Case

A Mumbai special court granted bail to Senior Inspector Sanjeev Tawde and PSI Dyaneshwar Junne of Kurar police station, arrested by the ACB for allegedly demanding Rs 3 lakh and accepting Rs 1 lakh as bribe to settle complaints. The court allowed bail after noting that key investigation steps, including trap proceedings and searches, were completed.

Mumbai: The special court on Monday granted bail to senior police inspector Sanjeev Baliram Tawde and police sub-inspector Dyaneshwar Govindrao June posted at the Kurar police station for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs1 lakh from a Malad resident to settle two complaints.

On February 19, the ACB team caught Junne redhanded while allegedly accepting the remaining bribe amount of Rs1 lakh from the complainant. Later, Tawde too was arrested by the ACB. They were remanded to ACB custody till Monday. When produced before the special court, the two were remanded to judicial custody.

