Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Senior Inspector And PSI From Kurar Police Station For Alleged ₹1 Lakh Bribe

Anti Corruption Bureau officials arrest two Kurar Police officers in Mumbai over an alleged bribery case during a trap operation (Sr PI Sanjeev Tawde in circle) | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Feb 19: The Mumbai Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a senior police inspector and a police sub-inspector posted at the Kurar police station for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a Malad resident in order to settle two complaints.

The arrested officers have been identified as senior police inspector Sanjeev Baliram Tawde and police sub-inspector Dyaneshwar Govindrao Junne. They were produced before a court on Thursday and were sent to ACB custody till February 23.

Alleged demand to suppress complaints

According to ACB officials, a written complaint had been filed at Kurar police station against the complainant (a lawyer), accusing him of financially cheating a person. Separately, a relative of the complainant had given an oral complaint on January 22 at the Kurar police station alleging sexual abuse. The complainant was summoned to the police station in connection with these allegations.

In order not to take any action against the complainant and for not registering an FIR, the accused inspectors had allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh from him. The complainant had paid Rs 2 lakh, but the accused on February 2 again contacted the complainant and demanded the remaining Rs 1 lakh to settle both matters.

ACB lays trap at police station

The complainant did not wish to pay the officers, after which he approached the ACB on February 3 and lodged a complaint. The ACB verified the allegations made by the complainant, after which a trap was laid by the ACB team on Wednesday at the Kurar police station.

The ACB team caught PSI Junne red-handed while allegedly accepting the remaining bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant. Later, Tawde too was arrested by the ACB.

Cash and phones seized

Following the arrest, searches were conducted at Tawde’s office, during which officials recovered Rs 6.34 lakh in cash. Two mobile phones of Tawde and one phone from Junne were also taken into custody for examination. A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the duo by the ACB.

Also Watch:

Recent ACB actions

On February 12, the ACB had arrested Rajendra Dherange, a clerk of the Food and Drug Administration office, for allegedly accepting a Rs 35,000 bribe at Mantralaya. Apart from the trap amount, ACB officials had recovered Rs 43,000 in unaccounted cash from him.

In September last year, senior inspector Chandrakant Sarode and police sub-inspector Rahul Waghmode of Wadala TT police station were arrested by the ACB in a bribery case.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/