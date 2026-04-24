Shriram Finance Profit Jumps 41% To ₹3,014 Crore In Q4, Revenue Rises To ₹12,509 Crore

Shriram Finance reported a 41 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rupees 3,013.57 crore, with total income at Rupees 12,527.91 crore. |

Mumbai: Shriram Finance reported a 41 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 3,013.57 crore in Q4 FY26, with total income increasing to Rupees 12,527.91 crore. Compared to Rupees 2,521.67 crore profit in Q3 and Rupees 2,139.39 crore in Q4 FY25, the company’s quarterly trajectory reflects strong earnings acceleration supported by stable income growth and controlled expenses.

Steady Operational Growth

Shriram Finance posted steady operational growth during the quarter, with revenue from operations rising to Rupees 12,508.72 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 12,165.75 crore in Q3 and Rupees 11,454.23 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 3,915.31 crore, compared with Rupees 3,360.20 crore in Q3 and Rupees 2,771.98 crore in Q4 FY25, indicating strong underlying performance.

Margin Expansion And Profitability

Sequential growth remained robust, driven by lower expenses and improved operating leverage. Total expenses declined to Rupees 8,612.60 crore in Q4 from Rupees 8,831.38 crore in Q3, even as income expanded. Finance costs stood at Rupees 5,335.76 crore, while impairment on financial instruments remained elevated at Rupees 1,409.73 crore. The reduction in expenses on a sequential basis supported margin expansion and boosted profitability during the quarter.

Every quarter, earnings per share (EPS) rose to Rupees 16.02 from Rupees 13.40 in Q3 and Rupees 11.38 in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting improved profitability. The company also reported total comprehensive income of Rupees 3,611.75 crore for Q4 FY26, compared to Rupees 2,590.33 crore in Q3, indicating strong bottom-line momentum.

Business Expansion

For the full year FY26, Shriram Finance reported a net profit of Rupees 9,998.15 crore, marginally higher than Rupees 9,761.00 crore in FY25. Total income for the year stood at Rupees 48,177.98 crore, up from Rupees 41,859.47 crore in the previous year, reflecting sustained growth in lending operations. The company’s expense base rose in line with business expansion, with total expenses at Rupees 34,885.72 crore during FY26. The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 6 per share, taking the total dividend for FY26 to Rupees 10.80 per share, including interim payout.

Disclaimer: This is a summary based on reported financial results and is not investment advice.