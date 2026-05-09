Solitaire Machine Tools Reports Total Income of 1,915.56 Lakhs

Solitaire Machine Tools Limited has released its audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026. |

Mumbai: For the year ended 31st March, 2026, Solitaire Machine Tools Limited achieved a total income of 1,915.56 lakhs. This figure is comprised of revenue from operations totaling 1,906.56 lakhs and other income of 9.00 lakhs. In comparison, the previous year ended 31st March, 2025, saw a higher total income of 2,315.77 lakhs, which included revenue from operations of 2,250.17 lakhs and other income of 65.60 lakhs.

The total expenses for the 2026 fiscal year amounted to 1,723.67 lakhs, down from 2,001.56 lakhs in the preceding year. Major expenditure components for the year included cost of materials consumed at 938.84 lakhs, employee benefits expense at 421.65 lakhs, and other expenses totaling 378.50 lakhs. Notably, changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress, and stock-in-trade resulted in a negative figure of (92.26) lakhs.

Quarterly Results and Profitability Analysis

During the quarter ended 31st March, 2026, the company recorded a total income of 842.91 lakhs, showing significant growth over the 364.70 lakhs reported in the quarter ended 31st December, 2025. The profit before tax for the final quarter was 102.33 lakhs, resulting in a net profit for the period of 67.84 lakhs after tax expenses.

For the full year, the profit before tax stood at 191.89 lakhs, compared to 314.22 lakhs in the previous year. The net profit for the year was 134.51 lakhs, leading to basic and diluted earnings per equity share of 2.96. This is a decrease from the previous year's net profit of 234.54 lakhs and earnings per share of 5.16. Total comprehensive income for the year ended 2026 was 140.50 lakhs.

Equity and Share Capital Status

As of 31st March, 2026, the paid-up equity share capital of the company remained stable at 454.22 lakhs, with a face value of Rs. 10 per share. Other equity for the year was reported at 1,556.69 lakhs, an increase from 1,507.04 lakhs reported for the year ended 31st March, 2025.

Disclaimer: This article is based strictly on the audited financial statement provided for Solitaire Machine Tools Limited for the period ending March 31, 2026. The information is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Readers should verify figures with the original document before making any investment decisions.