DCM Shriram Q4 Profit Jumps 112% To ₹371 Crore On Deferred Tax Gain; FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹13,796 Crore

DCM Shriram reported a 112 percent YoY jump in Q4 FY26 standalone net profit to Rs 371 crore. |

Mumbai: DCM Shriram Ltd reported a 112 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 370.99 crore in Q4 FY26, aided largely by a deferred tax credit arising from the company opting for the new Income Tax Act regime.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,211.70 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,955.01 crore a year earlier, although sequentially it moderated from Rs 3,858.02 crore in Q3 FY26.

Compared with quarterly profits of Rs 201.36 crore in Q3, Rs 92.70 crore in Q2 and Rs 172.50 crore in Q1, the company closed FY26 on a stronger earnings trajectory.

DCM Shriram’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rs 3,259.38 crore against Rs 2,975.85 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses rose to Rs 3,040.65 crore from Rs 2,713.17 crore, led by higher raw material, power and employee costs.

EBITDA came in at Rs 388.89 crore compared with Rs 416.25 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting pressure on operating margins despite stronger profitability.

Sequentially, revenue declined 16.8 percent from Q3 FY26 amid lower sales and softer inventory movements. However, profit after tax surged sharply over the preceding quarter due to a deferred tax gain of Rs 174.08 crore recorded during Q4 after the company exercised the option under the new Income Tax Act provisions effective FY27.

The company also reversed Rs 31.62 crore related to the earlier estimated impact of new labour codes, which was classified as an exceptional item.

For the full financial year FY26, DCM Shriram reported revenue from operations of Rs 13,796.72 crore against Rs 12,441.96 crore in FY25, while net profit rose to Rs 837.55 crore from Rs 566.53 crore.

Earnings per share for FY26 stood at Rs 53.71 compared with Rs 36.33 in the previous year. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, taking the total FY26 dividend payout to Rs 11.20 per share including interim dividends already paid during the year.

The company also approved a Rs 101 crore expansion plan through subsidiary Hindusthan Specialty Chemicals Ltd to increase formulated resins capacity by 36,000 tonnes per annum.

Additionally, DCM Shriram commissioned the remaining 17,000 TPA capacity of its Epichlorohydrin plant in Gujarat in April 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on the company’s audited financial results and does not constitute investment advice.