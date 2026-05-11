DMR Engineering's Consolidated Revenue Rises 9% To ₹12.5 Crore, Profit Falls 24%

On a standalone basis, DMR Engineering's revenue from operations declined 2.01 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1,025.80 lakh from an estimated Rupees 1,046.85 lakh in FY25. |

Mumbai: DMR Engineering Ltd reported an 8.98 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rupees12.54 crore for FY26, supported by growth in its engineering consultancy and geophysical studies business. However, consolidated profit after tax declined 23.92 percent to Rupees 1.40 crore due to one-time provisioning for bad debts and higher financing-related charges booked during the year.

Consolidated Revenue Growth Supported By Subsidiary Performance

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for FY26 stood at Rupees 1,254.37 lakh compared with Rupees 1,150.98 lakh in the previous financial year. Consolidated profit after tax came in at Rupees 139.87 lakh against Rupees 183.85 lakh in FY25, while earnings per share declined 24.96 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1.35 from Rupees 1.80. Profit after tax margin on a consolidated basis stood at 10.87 percent during FY26.

DMR said its subsidiary, DM Consulting Engineers Pvt Ltd, recorded revenue of Rupees 282.01 lakh and profit after tax of Rupees 70.75 lakh during FY26, reflecting progress in the company’s expansion into geophysical studies and specialised engineering investigation services.

Standalone Profit Declines Amid One-Time Charges

On a standalone basis, revenue from operations declined 2.01 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1,025.80 lakh from an estimated Rupees 1,046.85 lakh in FY25. Standalone profit after tax fell 43.94 percent to Rupees 95.63 lakh, while earnings per share decreased to Rupees 0.92 from Rupees 1.66 in the previous year. PAT margin on a standalone basis stood at 9.05 percent.

The company attributed the decline in profitability to one-off provisioning for bad debts and booking of financing charges related to CGTMSE fees for both FY25 and FY26 during the current financial year. Management said the company maintained financial discipline and a strong balance sheet despite the impact on earnings.

Focus On International Projects And EPC Opportunities

DMR said it made progress during FY26 in focusing on higher-quality assignments and clients across Bhutan and South East Asia, aimed at improving business margins and expanding its international engineering consulting footprint. The company also selectively pursued EPC opportunities in India where it can leverage its engineering and construction management expertise.

Management stated that the business outlook for FY27 is the strongest since inception, supported by a growing opportunity pipeline, investments in engineering talent and continued expansion into specialised consultancy services.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company press release disclosures and is not investment advice.