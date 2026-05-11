Prabhu Steel Q4 Profit Rises 30% To ₹22.6 Lakh, Revenue Doubles

The company’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rupees 621.80 lakh against Rupees 309.96 lakh in Q4 FY25. |

Mumbai: Prabhu Steel Industries Ltd reported a 30 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 22.57 lakh in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 17.35 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year, driven by strong growth in trading activity and higher operational income. Revenue from operations more than doubled to Rupees 596.62 lakh during the quarter from Rupees 252.89 lakh a year ago. Sequentially, profit after tax rose sharply from Rupees 6.90 lakh reported in Q3 FY26, while revenue climbed from Rupees 346.45 lakh.

The company’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rupees 621.80 lakh against Rupees 309.96 lakh in Q4 FY25, while total expenses increased to Rupees 591.61 lakh from Rupees 287.47 lakh due to higher purchases of trading stock and inventory-related costs. Purchase of trading stock during the quarter rose to Rupees 606.32 lakh from Rupees 198.29 lakh in the year-ago period. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 30.19 lakh from Rupees 22.49 lakh.

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Sequential growth remained strong as revenue expanded 72 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rupees 346.45 lakh in Q3 FY26. PAT surged over threefold from Rupees 6.90 lakh during the December quarter. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 27.10 lakh from Rupees 1.20 lakh in the previous quarter, while finance costs increased to Rupees 3.78 lakh from Rupees 0.81 lakh. Other expenses also moved higher to Rupees 34.28 lakh from Rupees 5.06 lakh in Q3 FY26. Despite elevated costs, operating performance improved with stronger trading activity.

For the full financial year FY26, Prabhu Steel posted revenue from operations of Rupees 1,688.27 lakh compared with Rupees 1,259.32 lakh in FY25. The company reported a net profit of Rupees 51.59 lakh for FY26 against a net loss of Rupees 55.75 lakh in FY25, marking a turnaround in annual profitability. Earnings per share for FY26 stood at Rupees 7.20 against a negative EPS of Rupees 7.78 in the previous year.

During the year, the company invested Rupees 158.64 lakh in partnership firm Silverstone Infraventures, engaged in layout development activities, according to notes accompanying the financial statements. The board also approved the appointment of M/s Shubham Bajhal and Associates as the internal auditor for FY27.

Disclaimer: This report is based on standalone audited financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.