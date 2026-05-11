Orbit Exports Navigates Volatile Markets To Post ₹3,114.16 Lakh Annual Profit

Orbit Exports released its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, revealing a resilient performance amidst changing economic conditions. |

Mumbai: Orbit Exports Limited (the "Company") concluded its fiscal year 2026 with a board meeting on May 09, 2026, where directors approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results. The year was marked by steady operational revenue and a significant expansion in the company's asset base, even as bottom-line figures faced year-over-year pressure.

Financial Performance Overview

For the full year ended March 31, 2026, Orbit Exports recorded a standalone revenue from operations of Rs 21,473.36 lakh, a moderate increase from the Rs 20,582.42 lakh reported in fiscal year 2025. Total income for the year reached Rs 22,692.13 lakh. However, the standalone net profit for the year stood at Rs 3,114.16 lakh, down from the Rs 3,780.01 lakh achieved in the previous year. This resulted in a Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) of Rs 11.75 for FY26, compared to Rs 14.28 in FY25.

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The fourth quarter (Q4 FY26) showed a total income of Rs 4,505.82 lakh. The quarterly net profit was Rs 150.24 lakh, reflecting a more cautious end to the fiscal year when compared to the Rs 590.30 lakh profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Balance Sheet Strength And Cash Flow

The company's audited standalone statement of assets and liabilities as of March 31, 2026, highlights a robust financial position. Total assets increased to Rs 34,716.95 lakh from Rs 30,818.41 lakh the previous year. Non-current assets saw a notable rise, driven largely by investments, which grew from Rs 5,951.24 lakh to Rs 9,821.04 lakh.

On the liability side, total equity strengthened to Rs 28,257.78 lakh. The company's cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period stood at Rs 266.18 lakh, a significant improvement from the Rs 83.85 lakh held at the beginning of the year. Net cash flow from operating activities remained positive at Rs 5,755.54 lakh for the year.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of Orbit Exports Limited for the year ended March 31, 2026, as provided in the official document dated May 09, 2026. The information is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.