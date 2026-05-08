Google Planning India Investments In AI, Drones, Server Manufacturing

Google is exploring new investment opportunities in India in areas linked to artificial intelligence (AI), including AI infrastructure, server manufacturing, and drone production, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

Vaishnaw shared the update after meeting Google officials and said the company is considering expanding its presence in India’s growing technology and manufacturing sectors.

According to him, Google is studying opportunities related to AI infrastructure development, as well as the local production of servers and drones.

The development comes shortly after Google began work on its proposed $15 billion AI hub project in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in April this year.

The project is expected to strengthen India’s AI ecosystem and support the country’s digital infrastructure growth.

The government has been encouraging global technology companies to manufacture more electronic products in India under its “Make in India” initiative.

Vaishnaw has also urged major tech firms to increase local production of servers, graphics processing units (GPUs), semiconductor chips, and other advanced technology equipment.

Google’s possible investment plans come at a time when countries and companies around the world are increasing spending on AI infrastructure, data centres, and advanced computing technologies.

The rapid growth of AI applications has created strong demand for high-performance servers and computing systems.

The minister’s remarks also follow recent announcements by Google CEO Sundar Pichai about higher capital expenditure focused mainly on AI-related infrastructure and technology expansion. Reports said Google plans to significantly increase investments in AI capabilities globally.

India has been actively positioning itself as a major global AI and electronics manufacturing hub. The government has launched several initiatives to improve AI computing capacity, semiconductor manufacturing, and digital infrastructure across the country.