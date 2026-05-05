Centre Announces 15,000 AI Scholarships For Media, Gaming & Animation With IICT, Google & YouTube | file pic

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday announced 15,000 scholarships to train young professionals in artificial intelligence (AI) for the media, entertainment, gaming and animation sectors, as part of efforts to boost skills in emerging technologies.

The initiative, unveiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will be implemented in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), and supported by industry partners, including Google and YouTube, according to an official statement.

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The programme aims to equip participants with skills in areas such as animation, visual effects, gaming and digital content creation, where the use of AI is expanding rapidly. It is designed to help bridge the skill gap in the sector and prepare a workforce capable of meeting evolving industry requirements.

"IICT, in collaboration with Google and YouTube, has designed a curriculum that integrates advanced AI tools, creative workflows, and platform-level best practices, ensuring participants are equipped with production-ready, industry-relevant skills from the outset," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the scholarships will provide access to specialised training modules, tools and mentorship, enabling candidates to gain hands-on experience in AI-enabled creative processes. The focus will be on fostering innovation and enhancing employability in a field increasingly shaped by technology.

The ministry said the initiative is part of a broader push to strengthen India's "rapidly evolving" media and entertainment ecosystem. The programme is expected to support the growth of the digital economy by creating a pool of skilled professionals, it added.

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