Maharashtra Launches 'Tech-Wari 2.0' For Citizen-Centric Governance: CM Devendra Fadnavis Says AI Will Change 80–90% Of Jobs In 1,000 Days

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Maharashtra government is implementing a fast-tracked roadmap for citizen-centric governance, focusing on making administration more efficient and accessible through technology. |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Maharashtra government is implementing a fast-tracked roadmap for citizen-centric governance, focusing on making administration more efficient and accessible through technology. He пoted that the ultimate purpose of technology is to simplify the lives of ordinary citizens.

CM Speaks at 'Tech-Wari 2.0' Launch

The Chief Minister was speaking at the launch of ‘Tech-Wari 2.0’ under the Maharashtra Training Week programme organised by the General Administration Department at Mantralaya. He described the initiative as an effort to ensure effective use of technology in governance and compared it to the continuous and disciplined tradition of the Pandharpur wari, stressing the importance of lifelong learning in a rapidly evolving technological era.

Fadnavis noted that the definition of literacy has evolved from basic reading and writing to digital and now artificial intelligence skills, stating that “those who understand and can use AI are truly literate today.” He also highlighted that the nature of jobs could change by 80–90 per cent over the next 1,000 days due to AI, urging officials not to fear technology but to embrace it. He cited the computer revolution as an example of how technology enhances efficiency and transparency.

Large-Scale Participation on iGOT Platform

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the large-scale participation of government officers and employees in training programmes through the iGOT platform, particularly in AI and emerging technologies. He added that various departments have already delivered notable work using AI and blockchain, and if this capacity is harnessed effectively, Maharashtra could emerge as a leader capable of guiding other states.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar said continuous learning is essential for government officials in the face of rapid technological change. She stated that ‘Tech-Wari 2.0’ offers not only technical knowledge but also opportunities for self-development, efficiency, and a modern outlook, adding that the initiative reflects the administration’s journey towards technology-driven, citizen-focused governance.

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