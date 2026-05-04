 Panvel Municipal Corporation Holds 'Lokshahi Din' To Ensure Prompt Redressal Of Citizens' Grievances
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Panvel Municipal Corporation Holds 'Lokshahi Din' To Ensure Prompt Redressal Of Citizens' Grievances

Panvel Municipal Corporation organised ‘Lokshahi Din’ on Monday to resolve citizens’ grievances through direct interaction with officials. Two applications were received and addressed on priority. Held on the first Monday each month, the initiative aims to improve communication and ensure faster resolution of civic issues.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, May 04, 2026, 08:23 PM IST
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Panvel Municipal Corporation building | File Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation organised a ‘Lokshahi Din’ (Democracy Day) at its headquarters on Monday to ensure prompt redressal of citizens’ complaints and grievances.

Session Led by Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale

The session was conducted under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale and was attended by Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge, Veterinary Officer Dr. Geete, and other civic officials.

During the meeting, two applications related to civic services were received. Officials took immediate cognisance of the complaints and ensured that the issues were resolved on priority.

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Held Every First Monday of the Month 

Civic officials said the initiative aims to strengthen communication between citizens and the administration. ‘Lokshahi Din’ is held on the first Monday of every month at the municipal level to facilitate direct interaction and faster grievance redressal.

Citizens have been advised to submit their applications to the coordination officers at least 15 days in advance and remain present on the day of the hearing for effective resolution of their issues.

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