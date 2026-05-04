Three Suspected Murders In Panvel Within 15 Days – Two Women And A Male Labourer Killed; Motive And Accused Unknown

Five members of a family were found dead after allegedly consuming poisonous substance in Khapparpur village under Mahavan tehsil of Mathura district on Monday. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In a span of just 15 days, three suspected murder cases have been reported in Panvel—two involving women and one involving a male labourer—posing a major challenge for police as the motive and perpetrators in all cases remain unknown. The latest suspected murder came to light on Monday in Usarli village, where a male labourer was found dead under a railway bridge of the Uran–Panvel railway project. The body bore a serious injury to the eye that appears to have proved fatal, raising suspicion of foul play. The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, police said.

Woman in Her Late Twenties Found Strangled

On Sunday, a woman identified as Rukshar Mansoor Sheikh, in her late twenties and a resident of Baiganwadi in Govandi, Mumbai, was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Her body was discovered at 7:49 am at Bambavi Pada, near a bus stop along a road adjacent to a railway subway. According to Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thakare, the woman’s body was wrapped in a bedsheet and dumped on an isolated stretch. Locals spotted the body and alerted the police. Preliminary investigation indicates she was strangled to death, with severe marks found around her neck. She had a black thread with a talisman around her neck, and the letters “R” and “S” tattooed on her right hand initially helped establish her identity.

Motive and Accused Unclear in All Three Cases

In the last week of April, an unidentified woman aged between 20 and 25 years was found in a forested area near the Chinchavali–Wakdi border under the Rajmati forest range within Panvel Taluka Police limits. In that case, the accused had allegedly attempted to burn the body to destroy evidence, and her identity remains unknown.

Police officials said that in all three cases, both the motive and the accused remain unclear. “Both incidents are being investigated simultaneously. We are examining CCTV footage and gathering technical and local intelligence to identify those involved,” an officer said.

Teams from Panvel City Police, Panvel Taluka Police, and the Crime Branch are jointly investigating the cases, with special teams formed to trace the accused and examine possible links between the incidents.

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