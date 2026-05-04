Thane Municipal Corporation's Deep Cleanliness Drive Removes 7 Tons Of Waste In Ward Number 14 Amid Massive Community Participation |

Thane: Under the guidance of Mayor Sharmila Pimpaleokar, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) successfully executed a comprehensive "Deep Cleanliness Drive" today within the Lokmanya-Savarkarnagar Ward Committee (Ward No. 14). The initiative saw a massive surge in community participation alongside civic officials.

Cleanliness Pledge Marks the Start

​The drive was inaugurated with a formal "Cleanliness Pledge" and saw the active involvement of local corporators Dilip Bartakke, Rakesh Shinde, Kanchan Chindarkar, and Sheetal Dhamale. A dedicated team of 120 sanitation workers from the Solid Waste Management Department led the ground operations, supported by specialized machinery, including two toilet-cleaning jetting machines and two Aryan jetting units.

From Lokmanya Depot to Vijaynagar Nalla​

Covering a vast geographical stretch—from Lokmanya Depot to Thakur College and up to the Vijaynagar Nalla—the coordinated effort resulted in the removal of 7 tons of accumulated waste and silt. This multi-departmental operation involved seamless coordination between the Public Works, Encroachment, Garden, Drainage, and Solid Waste Management departments.

​Key administrative figures, including Health Officer Dr. Rani Shinde and Executive Engineer Sandeep Sawant, supervised the proceedings. This campaign remains part of the TMC’s ongoing commitment to enhancing urban hygiene and public health standards across Thane.

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