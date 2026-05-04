Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Cracks Down On 1,745 Autorickshaw Drivers In Special Drive; 10 Booked For Drunk Driving | AI

Navi Mumbai: As many as 1,745 autorickshaw drivers were penalised for violating traffic rules during a special drive conducted by the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police between April 27 and 30, while 10 motorists were also booked for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Repeated Commuter Complaints

The action was taken following repeated complaints from commuters and observations by the traffic department regarding reckless driving and frequent violations by autorickshaw drivers across the city.

The drive was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijay Chaudhary, with all traffic units under the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate participating in the operation.

Overloading Tops the List with 885 Cases

According to officials, the violations included carrying passengers beyond permitted capacity (885 cases), refusal to ferry passengers (404), not wearing the prescribed uniform (143), obstructing traffic (100), signal violations (44), driving in the wrong direction (15), and other offences (154).

Despite prior meetings with rickshaw unions and driver-owner associations urging compliance with traffic rules, violations continued, prompting stricter enforcement.

A senior official said that action against errant drivers will continue in the coming days and appealed to autorickshaw drivers and owners to follow traffic regulations to ensure smooth and safe traffic movement in the city.

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