Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut Alleges BJP Win In West Bengal Driven By Communalism, SIR Voter Roll Revision

Sanjay Raut | File Photo

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said hatred, communalism and SIR (Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls) defeated Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, adding that the BJP achieved victory in the eastern state "not through the right means".

Talking to reporters, Raut said the candle burns brightest right before it burns out. This is the beginning of the end of the NDA, the Rajya Sabha MP claimed.

He also said it is time for the Opposition to unite as major parties like the DMK in Tamil Nadu and TMC in West Bengal are headed for defeat.

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"Hatred, communalism, SIR stopped Mamata Banerjee's victory. Her defeat was impossible. Today's BJP victory was achieved not through right means," Raut said while pointing out that 92 lakh names were deleted from the voters list in the SIR carried out by the Election Commission.

He further alleged that central para-military forces also helped BJP workers.

The BJP allied with the Election Commission, which led to TMC's defeat, Raut said.

"Even if the BJP wins in West Bengal or Assam, it is not easy for them to govern the country. What great work has the NDA done in the last one year. There is unemployment, there is inflation, people are not getting gas cylinders. India's image is being defamed," Raut said.

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Reacting to the assembly poll results, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar said anti-incumbency appeared to have affected the INDI bloc parties in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

If elections were held now, similar public sentiment could unseat those in power at the Centre and in Maharashtra, he said in a swipe at the BJP.

"It was expected that DMK in Tamil Nadu and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal would return to power, but both seem to have faced anti-incumbency. Those celebrating these results should remember that the same sentiment exists against them as well," Pawar claimed.

He alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in West Bengal for 15 days, while 90 lakh names were removed through the SIR process, which helped clear the path for BJP's victory.

Pawar further criticised the BJP, alleging that its workers vandalised an office of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal amid declaration of results.

"Even before the final results were declared, such incidents show how governance may unfold in the future," he said while condemning the act.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)