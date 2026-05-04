West Bengal Election Results: 'More Dharma And Less Drama', Ranvir Shorey Reacts As BJP Leads & TMC Trails

PM Narendra Modi / Ranvir Shorey | Instagram

West Bengal election results will be out by Monday evening, but the initial results have shocked one and all. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's party, Bharatiya Janata Party, is leading, and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is trailing. Not many celebrities have reacted to the West Bengal election results yet, but actor Ranvir Shorey posted about it on X (Twitter).

He tweeted, "History has been made! May Bengal see more Dharma and less Drama now on (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

Netizens React to Ranvir Shorey's Tweet

Reacting to Ranvir's tweet, a netizen wrote, "Ab fish curry ke saath 'Achhe Din' pakenge.. (sic)." Another X user tweeted, "Satyamev Jayate, Sir. Beginning of the end of the corrupt TMC (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "'More Dharma, less Drama' — short, sharp & on point 🎯 Bengal’s verdict is not just political, it’s a signal for stability over chaos. When governance replaces gimmicks, real progress begins (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Rupali Ganguly On West Bengal Election Results

Apart from Ranvir, one actor who has reacted to the West Bengal election results is Rupali Ganguly. She tweeted, "Bengal chose democracy over fear. A big thank you to our brave CRPF personnel who ensured peaceful voting despite every challenge. Jai CRPF (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

While Ranvir and Rupali have reacted to the West Bengal election results, prominent Bengali film actors like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Dev, and others are yet to react to it.

Tamil Nadu Election Results

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Thalapathy Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is leading, and many South Indian celebrities like Nani, Kajal Aggarwal, Vijay Deverakonda, Sharwanand, and others took to social media to congratulate the actor-turned-politician.

Now, everyone is waiting for the final results of the Tamil Nadu election and West Bengal election.