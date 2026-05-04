Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Nani, Kajal Aggarwal & Other South Celebrities Congratulate Thalapathy Vijay As His Party TVK Leads

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 | Instagram

Tamil Nadu Election results is expected to be out by Monday evening, and currently, Thalapathy Vijay's political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading. Many South Indian celebrities took to social media to congratulate the actor-turned-politician.

Telugu star Nani tweeted, "Congratulations @actorvijay sir. First doubted and then crowned. Happened at our home and now it’s happening in our neighbouring home. Underdog winning is always absolute cinema ( or should I say absolute politics ?) :) Hope great things follow for the people of Tamil Nadu who have made their decision clear (sic)."

Sharwanand wrote, "I’ve said it before, some journeys are meant for more. Congratulations to @actorvijay sir on this defining moment. From cinema to leadership, you’ve earned the trust of millions. Wishing you strength and purpose for what lies ahead (sic)."

Actor Ram Pothineni tweeted, "Sometimes all you need to do is Stand Strong and take every punch life throws at you from every direction. Congratulations to @actorvijay garu and the people of Tamil Nadu. To new beginnings! Love #RAPO (sic)."

Music composer GV Prakash wrote, "Congrats @TVKVijayHQ na . This is huge . And a historical victory 🔥 never before never after (Sic)."

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Actor Nikhil Siddhartha tweeted, "Proud to see Thalapathy @actorvijay garu from our Indian Cinema Industry making a Huge Mark In Tamil Nadu Politics & emerging as the Single Largest Party Historic Achievement (sic)."

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Kajal Aggarwal tweeted, "'Naan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna maari' and today, the people have echoed it back with absolute conviction. Heartiest congratulations to @actorvijay on this spectacular and resounding victory! This moment is a true testament to your vision, your perseverance, and the unwavering love people have for you. The people of Tamil Nadu have spoken-loud, clear, and with immense pride. This isn’t just a win, it’s a celebration of a deep, powerful connection with millions. Wishing you great strength and success as you step into this inspiring new chapter. May you bring the change so many are hoping for. Congratulations once again on this phenomenal achievement! (sic)."

Check out the tweets of the other celebrities below...

Thalpathy Vijay fans are also very happy to know that his party is leading in Tamil Nadu, and they are hoping that soon the actor's final film, Jana Nayagan, will be released in theatres.

Trisha Visits Vijay House

Actress Trisha, who has been rumoured to be dating Vijay, was spotted at his house on Monday. Coincidentally, Trisha also celebrates her birthday on Monday.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actress Trisha Krishnan arrives at TVK president Vijay’s residence as early trends show TVK leading in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results pic.twitter.com/F0dFJUVVe4 — IANS (@ians_india) May 4, 2026

Well now, everyone is waiting for the final results.