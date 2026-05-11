Sambhv Steel Tubes Reports Robust ₹24,204.61 Million Income Growth

Sambhv Steel Tubes announced significant growth for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, alongside a transformative expansion plan. |

Mumbai: Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited (formerly Sambhv Steel Tubes Private Limited) has reached a pivotal milestone with the release of its audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors, meeting on May 09, 2026, expressed strong confidence in the company’s trajectory, approving not only the financial reports but also a multi-billion rupee expansion strategy designed to optimize power costs and production output.

Financial Highlights And Operational Growth

The company demonstrated remarkable year-on-year growth in its consolidated performance. For the full year ended March 31, 2026, total income soared to Rs 24,204.61 million, a substantial rise compared to Rs 15,167.01 million in the previous fiscal year. This revenue surge translated into a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,421.51 million for FY26, more than doubling the Rs 572.65 million reported for FY25.

The final quarter of the year (Q4 FY26) was particularly strong, with total income reaching Rs 6,891.95 million and a net profit of Rs 533.12 million. These results were validated by statutory auditors M/s SS Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP, who issued an unmodified opinion, confirming the accuracy and fairness of the financial disclosures.

Strategic Expansion At Sarora

Central to the company's future is the approved expansion of its Sarora facility in Chhattisgarh. The project involves adding 150,000 Metric Tons Per Annum (MTPA) to the existing 350,000 MTPA capacity, bringing the total to 500,000 MTPA. This Rs 500 million investment aims to improve plant efficiency through de-bottlenecking.

Simultaneously, the company is investing Rs 1,500 million to set up an additional 30 MW power plant (Unit-3), increasing its total captive power capacity to 55 MW. This initiative is designed to ensure a round-the-clock, uninterrupted energy supply and reduce reliance on external power sources. Both projects are slated for completion by December 2027.

Leadership And Governance

The Board announced key leadership transitions to steer this next phase of growth. Mr. Suresh Kumar Goyal has been re-designated as Chairman cum Managing Director. Furthermore, Mr. Bikash Agrawal, a seasoned finance professional with 18 years of experience, was appointed as an Additional Executive Director. The Board also re-appointed Mr. Bhavesh Khetan and Mr. Saurabh Patil as Executive Directors.

Disclaimer: This article is based exclusively on the audited financial results and corporate disclosures provided by Sambhv Steel Tubes Limited for the period ending March 31, 2026. The information is intended for general reporting purposes and does not constitute financial or investment advice.