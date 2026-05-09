Shree Rama Multi-Tech Reports Net Profit Of 2,435.29 Lakhs

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited has disclosed its annual audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026. |

Mumbai: For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited achieved a turnover/total income of 24346.78 lakhs. The total expenditure for the period was recorded at 21911.49 lakhs, and there were no net exceptional items reported, maintaining that figure at 0.00. This resulted in a net profit for the year of 2435.29 lakhs, which corresponds to earnings per share of 1.77.

The company's financial position remains substantial, with total assets valued at 22785.80 lakhs and total liabilities standing at 5032.67 lakhs. Consequently, the reported net worth of the entity is 17753.13 lakhs. It is important to note that the audited figures reported before adjusting for qualifications are identical to the adjusted figures after qualifications for all key metrics.

Read Also SKP Securities Reports Annual Net Profit Of ₹1,034.75 Lakhs

Audit Qualifications And Subsidiary Status

The audit report for this period contains a qualified opinion regarding Audit Qualification No. 1, which concerns the non-consolidation of accounts for Shree Rama Mauritius Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS). This non-consolidation is noted as a repetitive frequency of qualification, departing from the requirements of Section 129 of the Act and Ind AS 110.

Read Also Advanced Enzyme Reports Net Profit Of ₹1,736.08 Million

Management has stated that the impact is not quantified by the auditor. Regarding the investment in the Mauritian WOS, management explained that the resident directors and key managerial personnel resigned during the year 2005-06.

Audited accounts for the year ended September 30, 2003, and onwards could not be provided, and the current status of the subsidiary is shown as "defunct" under respective laws. The company has already provided for diminution in the value of these investments in earlier years, making it impossible to prepare consolidated financial statements as required by Ind AS 110 and the Companies Act, 2013.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based solely on the provided "Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications" for Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. All figures are in lakhs and have been transcribed directly from the source document. This information is for general awareness and does not constitute financial or investment advice.