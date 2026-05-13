Sharda Cropchem Q4 Profit Jumps 56% To ₹319 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹2,065 Crore

Sharda Cropchem reported a 56 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 318.6 crore. |

Mumbai: Sharda Cropchem Limited reported a 56 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 318.6 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by strong agrochemical demand and higher operating performance. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,064.9 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,828.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequentially, profit more than doubled from Rs 145.1 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue increased sharply from Rs 1,288.8 crore, reflecting a strong finish to the financial year.

The company’s total income for the quarter stood at Rs 2,087.3 crore compared with Rs 1,853.8 crore a year ago and Rs 1,310 crore in the preceding quarter.

Total expenses increased to Rs 1,665.3 crore from Rs 1,597.7 crore in Q4 FY25, largely due to higher material consumption and inventory-related costs. Profit before tax surged to Rs 422.1 crore against Rs 256.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Sharda Cropchem’s agrochemical business remained the key contributor, generating segment revenue of Rs 1,926.8 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 1,690.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Segment profit from agrochemicals climbed to Rs 379.9 crore from Rs 203.5 crore a year earlier. The non-agrochemical segment posted revenue of Rs 138.1 crore and segment profit of Rs 33.8 crore.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, consolidated revenue from operations rose 22 per cent to Rs 5,267.6 crore from Rs 4,319.9 crore in FY25.

Net profit for FY26 more than doubled to Rs 681 crore compared with Rs 304.4 crore in the previous financial year, while profit before tax increased to Rs 855.5 crore from Rs 378.3 crore. Earnings per share for FY26 stood at Rs 75.47 against Rs 33.74 in FY25.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

The company said agrochemical operations remain seasonal and quarterly performance could vary depending on cropping patterns and weather conditions across global markets.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.