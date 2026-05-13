Sunshield Chemicals Q4 Profit Jumps 86% To ₹10.7 Crore, FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹440 Crore

Sunshield Chemicals reported an 86 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to ₹10.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Sunshield Chemicals Ltd reported an 85.7 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹10.7 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by improved operating performance and lower finance costs.

Revenue from operations stood nearly flat at ₹109.7 crore compared with ₹110.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while sequentially revenue improved from ₹95 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company’s quarterly earnings trajectory strengthened through the year, with FY26 revenue touching ₹440.9 crore and annual profit more than doubling from the previous fiscal.

Sunshield Chemicals posted total income of ₹110.1 crore during the March quarter against ₹111.2 crore a year ago. Total expenses declined to ₹96 crore from ₹103.7 crore in Q4 FY25, supporting a sharp expansion in profitability.

Profit before tax rose to ₹14.1 crore from ₹7.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, the company improved significantly from Q3 FY26, when profit before tax stood at ₹6.6 crore.

The specialty chemicals maker recorded lower finance costs of ₹6 lakh during the quarter compared with ₹2.35 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting debt reduction and improved balance sheet strength. Employee benefit expenses eased to ₹4.46 crore from ₹5.19 crore a year earlier, while other expenses rose moderately to ₹10.5 crore.

Earnings per share increased to ₹12.12 in Q4 FY26 from ₹7.76 in the corresponding quarter last year and ₹5.83 in Q3 FY26.

For the full year ended March 31, 2026, Sunshield Chemicals reported revenue from operations of ₹440.9 crore, up 20.5 percent from ₹365.8 crore in FY25. Net profit for FY26 surged 103.2 percent to ₹29.6 crore against ₹14.6 crore in the previous year.

The company completed a rights issue during the year, raising ₹129.9 crore, with proceeds utilised towards debt repayment and general corporate purposes. It also recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

The company’s balance sheet strengthened considerably during the year, with total equity increasing to ₹252.2 crore as of March 2026 from ₹95.7 crore a year earlier, while borrowings reduced substantially.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.