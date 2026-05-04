Exide Industries Q4 Profit Rises To ₹216.7 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹4,735 Crore; Sequential Growth Strengthens

Exide Industries reported a 15 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 216.7 crore in Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations increasing to Rupees 4,735.1 crore. |

Mumbai: Exide Industries reported a 15 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 216.7 crore in Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations increasing to Rupees 4,735.1 crore. The company’s profit improved from Rupees 194.9 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 187.9 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting steady quarterly momentum. Revenue also rose sequentially from Rupees 4,200.6 crore in Q3, highlighting continued demand across key segments.

Exide’s Q4 performance showed consistent expansion both sequentially and annually. Revenue grew 9 percent YoY and 13 percent QoQ, while profit before tax rose to Rupees 327.4 crore from Rupees 283.1 crore in the preceding quarter and Rupees 289.5 crore a year earlier. The increase was supported by higher income and controlled expense growth, with total expenses rising to Rupees 4,411.6 crore during the quarter.

Sequential growth strengthened during the quarter, with profit after tax increasing by Rupees 21.8 crore over Q3 FY26 (Rupees 216.7 crore – Rupees 194.9 crore). This translates to an 11.2 percent QoQ growth. Revenue expanded by Rupees 534.5 crore quarter-on-quarter, indicating improved operating performance. Expense growth remained aligned with revenue expansion, suggesting stable margins despite cost pressures. Finance costs and depreciation remained broadly stable compared to the previous quarter, indicating operational consistency.

Earnings per share rose to Rupees 2.53 in Q4 from Rupees 2.29 in Q3 and Rupees 2.20 in the year-ago quarter, reflecting improved profitability. The quarter did not include any exceptional items, while the previous quarter had a Rupees 10.38 crore exceptional impact. The company also reported strong contribution from core operations, with profit before tax expanding both sequentially and annually.

For the full year FY26, Exide reported revenue of Rupees 17,995.4 crore, up from Rupees 17,237.9 crore in FY25, indicating a 4.4 percent growth. Net profit for the year stood at Rupees 859.9 crore compared to Rupees 800.5 crore in the previous year, marking a 7.4 percent increase. The annual performance reflects stable growth supported by operational improvements and steady demand across business segments.

Disclaimer: This is an article based on audited financial results and not a complete financial disclosure or investment advice.