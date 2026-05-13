DIC India Q1 Profit Jumps 64% To ₹42.4 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹2,405 Crore |

Mumbai: DIC India Limited reported a 64 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹42.4 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by higher revenue and improved operating performance. Revenue from operations rose to ₹2,405.2 crore from ₹2,102.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while profit moderated sequentially from ₹45.6 crore in the December 2025 quarter. The printing inks manufacturer recorded steady growth despite elevated raw material and employee-related costs.

Total income during the quarter increased to ₹2,425.2 crore against ₹2,116.4 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses stood at ₹2,387.4 crore compared with ₹2,081.2 crore a year ago. Cost of materials consumed rose to ₹1,647.7 crore from ₹1,444.5 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased to ₹196 crore from ₹184.1 crore. Profit before tax improved sharply to ₹57.8 crore from ₹35.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Sequentially, revenue grew 3.7 percent from ₹2,319.3 crore in the December 2025 quarter, though net profit slipped about 7 percent from ₹45.6 crore. Finance costs declined to ₹3.4 crore from ₹4.7 crore quarter-on-quarter, while depreciation expense fell to ₹45.4 crore from ₹49.3 crore. The previous quarter had included an exceptional expense of ₹23.6 crore related to implementation of new labour codes, which impacted comparability.

The company said the incremental provision toward past service gratuity obligations under the new labour codes was recognised as an exceptional item during the December 2025 quarter. DIC India added that it would continue to evaluate the impact of further rules and clarifications issued by Central and State governments.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, DIC India posted revenue from operations of ₹8,917.9 crore and net profit of ₹173.8 crore. Earnings per share for the year stood at ₹18.93. The company said its operations continue to be predominantly focused on the printing inks business segment.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on the company’s filed financial results and is not investment advice.