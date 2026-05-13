Kaynes Technology Q4 Revenue Rises To ₹1,243 Crore, Profit Slips 21% Amid Higher Costs | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: Kaynes Technology India reported a 21 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹91.2 crore in Q4 FY26, even as revenue from operations rose 26 percent to ₹1,242.6 crore. Sequentially, profit increased from ₹76.6 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue climbed sharply from ₹804 crore. Compared with revenue of ₹984.5 crore in Q4 FY25 and ₹804 crore in Q3 FY26, the company’s quarterly trajectory reflected continued scale-up in its electronics manufacturing business despite margin pressures.

Kaynes Technology’s total income for the March quarter stood at ₹1,284.5 crore against ₹1,004.9 crore a year ago, while total expenses increased to ₹1,144.2 crore from ₹863 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit for the quarter also improved sequentially from ₹76.6 crore in Q3 FY26 to ₹91.2 crore in Q4 FY26. The company attributed an exceptional impact related to implementation of new Labour Codes during the reporting period.

Sequential growth strengthened during the quarter as revenue expanded by ₹438.6 crore over Q3 FY26. Cost of materials consumed rose to ₹920.9 crore from ₹569.4 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased to ₹90.8 crore from ₹86.6 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses also climbed sharply year-on-year to ₹54.4 crore. Profit before tax rose sequentially by around 21 percent to ₹140.2 crore from ₹116.3 crore in Q3 FY26. The company recorded an exceptional item impact of ₹2.58 crore related to labour code implementation in the consolidated financial statements.

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 33 percent to ₹3,626.4 crore from ₹2,721.8 crore in FY25. Annual net profit rose to ₹363.9 crore from ₹293.4 crore in the previous fiscal. Basic earnings per share improved to ₹54.85 in FY26 from ₹45.82 in FY25. During the quarter, the company also acquired a 76 percent stake in Aerocaliph Components Private Limited and Cryo Precision Technologies Private Limited to strengthen its electronics system design and manufacturing operations.

Kaynes Technology also disclosed that unutilised proceeds from its QIP fundraising remained invested in scheduled commercial bank deposits and mutual funds as of March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on the company’s audited Q4 FY26 financial results filing and is not investment advice.