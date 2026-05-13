Shriram General Insurance Q4 Profit Rises 28% To ₹167 Crore, Premium Income Climbs 21%

Shriram General Insurance reported a 28 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 167 crore. |

Mumbai: Shriram General Insurance Company (SGI) reported a 28 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 167 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by robust growth in its motor insurance portfolio and higher premium collections.

Gross Direct Premium (GDP) increased 21 percent to Rs 1,332 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,099 crore a year earlier, outpacing the general insurance industry’s reported growth of 11 percent. For the full fiscal year FY26, the insurer posted a 24 percent rise in premium income to Rs 4,636 crore and a 17 percent increase in net profit to Rs 601 crore.

The company said its investment income grew 22 percent during Q4 FY26 compared with 13 percent growth recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. SGI attributed the quarterly performance largely to continued momentum in its motor insurance business, where segment premium income rose 21.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,252.7 crore from Rs 1,031.2 crore.

Segment-wise, personal accident insurance premium rose 20.7 percent to Rs 33.7 crore, while engineering insurance premium increased 17.8 percent to Rs 8 crore during the quarter. Health insurance premium surged more than five-fold to Rs 9.9 crore, though on a smaller base. Fire insurance premium, however, declined 25.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 12.8 crore.

The insurer’s board approved a final dividend payout of 53 percent, taking the overall dividend payout for FY26 to 162 percent, compared with 140 percent in the previous fiscal. SGI also maintained a solvency ratio of 2.95 as of March 2026, significantly above the regulatory requirement of 1.50.

During FY26, the company added 19,221 new financial advisors, taking its total advisor strength to 1,05,675. Its branch network expanded to 289 branches from 279 a year ago, while active policies increased to 69 lakh from 65 lakh in the previous year.

Managing Director and CEO Anil Aggarwal said the company outperformed industry growth for the fourth consecutive year despite a competitive environment, supported by disciplined underwriting and wider distribution reach. SGI also launched Shri Health Suraksha 2.0 during the quarter, an indemnity-based health insurance product offering expanded coverage features.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited Q4 FY26 financial results and is not investment advice.