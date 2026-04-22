SBI Life Insurance Profit Jumps 40% To ₹2,194 Crore In Q4 FY26, Strong Sequential Surge

SBI Life Insurance reported a 40 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rupees 2,193.8 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by higher surplus and income streams. |

Mumbai: SBI Life Insurance posted a strong performance for the March quarter, with profit before tax rising to Rupees 3,463.9 crore compared to Rupees 2,260.6 crore in Q4 FY25, even as it moderated sequentially from Rupees 4,537.6 crore in Q3 FY26, according to its audited financial results. The sharp rise in net profit was driven by higher surplus transfer from the policyholders’ account and stable investment income.

Sequentially, profit after tax surged significantly to Rupees 2,193.8 crore from Rupees 427.3 crore in the December quarter. This jump was largely supported by a higher surplus of Rupees 2,19,380 lakh in the policyholders’ account during Q4, compared to Rupees 42,729 lakh in Q3. The transfer to shareholders’ account stood at Rupees 2,36,362 lakh in Q4, sharply higher than Rupees 26,922 lakh in the previous quarter, reflecting improved operating dynamics.

On the operational front, gross premium income stood at Rupees 27,683.8 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rupees 30,245.3 crore in Q3 and Rupees 23,860.7 crore a year ago, indicating some moderation sequentially but continued annual growth. Investment income and actuarial adjustments continued to play a key role in earnings volatility, typical of the life insurance business.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rupees 8.02 for the quarter, compared to Rupees 5.75 in Q3 and Rupees 8.12 in Q4 FY25. The solvency ratio remained strong at 1.90, indicating an adequate capital position. Expense management ratio improved sequentially to 9.05 percent from 11.56 percent in Q3, reflecting better cost efficiency.

For the full year FY26, SBI Life reported a profit after tax of Rupees 3,289.4 crore compared with Rupees 2,994.5 crore in FY25. The company’s premium growth and steady investment income supported overall performance, despite volatility in quarterly surplus movements.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on audited financial results and is for informational purposes only, not a complete financial analysis or investment advice.