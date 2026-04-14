ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q4 Profit Jumps 58% To ₹609 Crore, Premium Income Rises 17% YoY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 57.8 percent YoY rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 609 crore. |

Mumbai: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company reported a 57.8 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 609 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by higher premium income and operational performance. Premium income rose to Rs 19,648 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 16,832 crore a year ago. Sequentially, profit increased from Rs 390 crore in the December quarter, reflecting strong quarter-on-quarter momentum in earnings growth.

Strong quarterly performance

The insurer delivered robust year-on-year growth in the March quarter, with premium income increasing 16.7 percent to Rs 19,648 crore from Rs 16,832 crore in the same period last year. Profit after tax climbed to Rs 609 crore, up from Rs 386 crore, indicating improved profitability. Sequentially, premium income rose sharply from Rs 12,226 crore in Q2, while profit expanded significantly from Rs 390 crore, highlighting a strong finish to the financial year.

Sequential growth accelerates

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit increased by Rs 219 crore (Rs 609 crore – Rs 390 crore), translating into a 56.2 percent growth. Premium income also surged by Rs 7,422 crore (Rs 19,648 crore – Rs 12,226 crore), reflecting a 60.7 percent rise. The growth trajectory suggests improved business traction and seasonal strength in the final quarter. Profit before tax rose to Rs 668 crore from Rs 447 crore in Q2, further supporting the earnings expansion.

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Operational drivers

The company’s total outgo stood at Rs 2,638 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 2,244 crore in Q2, indicating higher business activity and claims movement. Commission expenses increased in line with premium growth, while overall cost structures remained aligned with business expansion. The sharp rise in profitability also reflects operating leverage and improved income generation during the quarter.

Full-year momentum continues

For FY26, the company reported a 34.6 percent rise in net profit to Rs 1,600 crore, supported by higher investment income and business growth. Premium income for the year stood at Rs 53,125 crore, up from Rs 48,951 crore in FY25. The company’s embedded value rose to Rs 529.89 billion, indicating steady long-term value creation.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on limited financial disclosures and is not a full UFR analysis or investment advice.