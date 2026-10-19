Bajaj Finance Q2 FY27 Results: Standalone Net Profit Rises 30% To ₹5,536 Crore; Revenue Jumps 23%

Mumbai: Bajaj Finance Limited reported a 30.2 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 5,536.10 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 4,250.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations increased 22.9 percent to Rs 20,890.66 crore from Rs 17,002.86 crore in Q2 FY26, according to the company's unaudited financial results approved by its board on Monday.

Q2 FY27 Financial Performance

The company's total income rose to Rs 20,919.40 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 17,004.53 crore a year earlier.

Total expenses increased to Rs 13,498.59 crore from Rs 11,301.25 crore, while profit before tax climbed 30.1 percent to Rs 7,420.81 crore from Rs 5,703.28 crore.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs 8.90, against Rs 6.84 in the year-ago quarter.

Sequential Quarterly Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Bajaj Finance's standalone net profit increased 3.6 percent from Rs 5,345.52 crore reported in the June 2026 quarter.

Revenue from operations grew 5.5 percent from Rs 19,802.43 crore, while total expenses rose 6.8 percent from Rs 12,640.24 crore.

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Profit before tax increased from Rs 7,162.86 crore in Q1 FY27 to Rs 7,420.81 crore in Q2 FY27.

Half-Year Financial Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, standalone net profit increased 29.8 percent to Rs 10,881.62 crore from Rs 8,383.85 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 21.3 percent to Rs 40,693.09 crore from Rs 33,550.96 crore.

Interest Income And Impairment

Interest income during the September quarter increased to Rs 18,549.14 crore from Rs 14,968.60 crore a year earlier.

Finance costs rose to Rs 6,398.84 crore from Rs 5,242.94 crore, while impairment on financial instruments increased to Rs 2,130.51 crore from Rs 2,036.77 crore.

The company reported no exceptional items during the quarter.

Auditor Review And Capital Raising

The company's joint statutory auditors issued an unmodified limited-review conclusion on its standalone financial results.

Separately, the company disclosed board-approved capital-raising proposals comprising a qualified institutions placement of up to Rs 11,700 crore and preferential warrants of up to Rs 5,800 crore, subject to necessary approvals.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.