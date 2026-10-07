Bajaj Finance Hikes FD Rates After RBI Repo Rate Increase; Senior Citizens Can Earn Up To 8.25%

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Bajaj Finance on Wednesday increased fixed deposit (FD) interest rates by 15-40 basis points across tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months, with the revised rates taking effect from Oct 7.

The revision follows the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee raising the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% from 5.25% and shifting its policy stance to calibrated tightening.

Following the change, regular customers making fresh deposits can earn up to 7.75% annually on tenures of 31-60 months, compared with 7.40% earlier. Senior citizens can earn up to 8.15%, against 7.75% previously.

Bajaj Finance offers higher rates on longer tenures

For regular depositors, the interest rate on 12-17 month FDs has increased by 20 basis points to 6.80%. The rate for 18-30 month deposits has risen by 15 basis points to 7%, while the 31-60 month rate has increased by 35 basis points to 7.75%.

Senior citizens will receive an additional 40 basis points over regular deposit rates, compared with 35 basis points earlier.

Their FD rate for 12-17 months has risen to 7.20% from 6.95%, while the 18-30 month rate has increased to 7.40% from 7.20%. For 31-60 months, the rate has climbed by 40 basis points to 8.15%.

Renewal benefit pushes FD rate to 8.25%

Bajaj Finance is offering an additional 10 basis points to customers renewing maturing deposits. This takes the maximum interest rate to 7.85% for regular customers and 8.25% for senior citizens on 31-60 month deposits.

The revised rates apply to fresh deposits and renewals.

Customers can choose cumulative FDs, where interest is paid at maturity, or non-cumulative deposits offering monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual payouts.

Bajaj Finance Senior Executive Vice-President, Deposits & Wealth Management, Sachin Sikka said the company had focused its increases on longer tenures to allow customers to lock in higher returns for up to five years.

The Bajaj Finserv subsidiary had 128 million customers and assets under management of ₹5.85 trillion as of September 2026.