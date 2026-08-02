Top-10 Most-Valued Firms Add ₹2.51 Lakh Crore In A Week, Bajaj Finance Leads Market Cap Gains As Sensex Surges

Nine of India's top-10 most-valued firms added ₹2.51 lakh crore in market cap last week as markets rallied, with Bajaj Finance leading gains. |

Mumbai: Nine of India's 10 most-valued listed companies together added Rs 2.51 lakh crore in market capitalisation during the past week, supported by a sharp rally in domestic equity markets.

The broader market remained upbeat as the Sensex climbed 2,034.87 points (2.67 percent), while the Nifty gained 616.15 points (2.59 percent) over the week, boosting the valuation of several blue-chip companies.

Bajaj Finance Tops The List

Bajaj Finance emerged as the biggest gainer among the top-10 companies by market value.

Its market capitalisation jumped Rs 80,345.97 crore to Rs 7,10,817.51 crore after the NBFC reported a 28 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter of FY27. The company's shares ended more than 8 percent higher on Friday following the earnings announcement.

Reliance, Airtel And TCS Gain

Bharti Airtel added Rs 44,959.50 crore, taking its market value to Rs 12,30,005.63 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained Rs 40,414.03 crore, lifting its valuation to Rs 8,55,894.78 crore.

Reliance Industries, India's most-valued company, saw its market capitalisation rise Rs 39,447.35 crore to Rs 17,69,108.79 crore.

Meanwhile, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) added Rs 21,096.80 crore, while State Bank of India (SBI) gained Rs 10,845.97 crore during the week.

HDFC Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and ICICI Bank also recorded modest increases in their market valuations.

HUL Lone Loser

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was the only company among the top-10 to end the week with a decline in market value.

Its market capitalisation fell Rs 10,326.46 crore to Rs 4,93,602.13 crore, making it the lone laggard despite the broader market rally.

At the close of the week, Reliance Industries remained India's most-valued company, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, TCS, Bajaj Finance, L&T, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.