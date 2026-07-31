Bajaj Finance Shares Jump 7.63% After Q1 Results, Stock Hits 52-Week High Of ₹1,136.80

Bajaj Finance shares surged 7.63 percent to Rs 1,133.80. |

Mumbai: Shares of Bajaj Finance climbed sharply on Friday after the non-banking financial company reported strong earnings for the June quarter of FY27, supported by higher core income and improved asset quality.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,133.80 on the NSE at 12:26 pm, up Rs 80.40, or 7.63 percent, from its previous close of Rs 1,053.50.

Fresh High

Bajaj Finance shares opened at Rs 1,095 and touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,136.80 during the session. The stock recorded an intraday low of Rs 1,083.60.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at around Rs 7.04 lakh crore. The strong buying interest followed the announcement of its consolidated financial results for the April-June quarter.

Earlier in the session, the stock had reached Rs 1,128 on the BSE and Rs 1,128.10 on the NSE, representing a rise of nearly 7 percent. It subsequently extended its gains and set a new yearly high.

Profit Rises

Bajaj Finance reported a 28 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 6,081 crore for Q1 FY27. The company had recorded a profit of Rs 4,765 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The growth was driven by a strong increase in core income and an improvement in the lender’s asset quality.

Net interest income rose 23 percent to Rs 12,571 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 10,228 crore in the year-ago period.

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Income Growth

The NBFC’s net total income increased 22 percent year-on-year to Rs 15,224 crore from Rs 12,460 crore in the June quarter of FY26, according to its stock exchange filing.

Asset quality also strengthened during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets improved to 0.96 percent as of June 30, 2026, from 1.03 percent a year earlier.

Net non-performing assets declined to 0.39 percent from 0.50 percent over the same period. The combination of robust profit growth, higher net interest income and lower bad-loan ratios boosted investor sentiment towards the stock.

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