Bajaj Finance Q1 Profit Jumps 28% To ₹6,081 Crore, Asset Quality Improves

Bajaj Finance’s Q1 FY27 profit rose 28 percent to Rs 6,081 crore. | File Pic

Mumbai: Bajaj Finance reported a 28 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 6,081 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The non-banking financial company had posted a profit of Rs 4,765 crore in the same quarter last year.

The growth was supported by higher core income, strong expansion in assets under management and an improvement in asset quality.

Income Growth

Net interest income increased by 23 percent to Rs 12,571 crore during the April–June quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 10,228 crore in Q1 FY26, according to the company’s exchange filing.

Net total income grew by 22 percent to Rs 15,224 crore during the quarter. It stood at Rs 12,460 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Provisions Rise

Loan losses and provisions increased slightly to Rs 1,993 crore from Rs 1,969 crore a year earlier.

The latest figure included a prudent management and macroeconomic overlay of Rs 296 crore. Excluding this additional provision, core loan losses and provisions declined by 14 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,697 crore.

This indicated an improvement in the company’s underlying credit performance despite the marginal rise in overall provisions.

Asset Quality

Bajaj Finance’s asset quality strengthened during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets improved to 0.96 percent as of 30 June 2026, from 1.03 percent a year earlier.

Net non-performing assets declined to 0.39 percent from 0.50 percent over the same period, reflecting better loan repayments and control over stressed accounts.

AUM Expands

Assets under management rose by 24 percent to Rs 5,46,944 crore at the end of June 2026. The figure stood at Rs 4,41,450 crore at the end of June 2025.

The strong AUM growth showed continued demand for the company’s lending products across customer segments.

Shares of Bajaj Finance closed 0.18 percent higher at Rs 1,056.05 on the BSE following the results.