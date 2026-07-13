Bajaj Consumer Care Posts Q1 FY27 Net Profit Of ₹49.77 Crore, Appoints Jignesh Nagda As Company Secretary

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd announced its unaudited standalone financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27. |

Mumbai: Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Monday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 49.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks an increase compared to the net profit of Rs 46.80 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Revenue Performance

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 224.52 crore for the first quarter of FY27. This is an increase from Rs 216.71 crore reported in the previous quarter (Q4 FY26).

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter was Rs 66.62 crore. In the prior quarter (Q4 FY26), PBT was Rs 62.59 crore.

Total Comprehensive Income

Bajaj Consumer Care reported a total comprehensive income of Rs 49.79 crore for the June 2026 quarter. This figure was Rs 46.85 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

New Company Secretary Appointed

The Board of Directors appointed Jignesh Nagda as the Company Secretary, Compliance Officer, and Key Managerial Personnel. Nagda's appointment is effective from 24 July 2026. He is also authorised to determine the materiality of events and make disclosures to stock exchanges.

Board Meeting Details

The company's Board of Directors met on 13 July 2026 to review and approve the unaudited financial results. The statutory auditors subjected the results to a limited review.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.