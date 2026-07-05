Top-10 Firms Add Over ₹1 Lakh Crore In Market Value, Airtel & Bajaj Finance Lead Weekly Gains With ₹69,500 Crore Jump

Six of India’s top-10 most valued companies added over ₹1 lakh crore in market value last week as equities stayed strong. |

Mumbai: India’s stock market ended last week on a positive note, helping six of the country’s 10 most valued companies add a combined Rs 1 lakh crore in market valuation.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 663.44 points or 0.86 percent, while Nifty 50 gained 214.85 points or 0.89 percent during the week.

The rally was supported by strong domestic economic indicators, healthy GST collections and better industrial activity.

Airtel, Bajaj Finance Lead Gains

Bharti Airtel emerged as the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

Its market valuation jumped by Rs 36,529.21 crore, taking its total market capitalisation to Rs 11.64 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finance followed closely, adding Rs 33,059.83 crore. Its total valuation climbed to Rs 6.43 lakh crore.

Together, these two companies contributed nearly ₹69,600 crore to the total gains.

Other Major Gainers

ICICI Bank also posted strong gains, with its valuation rising by Rs 16,084.29 crore to Rs 10.12 lakh crore.

LIC added Rs 8,601.99 crore, taking its market value to Rs 5.44 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank gained Rs 7,664.89 crore, while Hindustan Unilever added Rs 6,461.38 crore during the week.

Firms That Lost Value

Not all companies ended higher.

Larsen & Toubro saw the biggest fall, losing Rs 26,572.2 crore in market value.

Reliance Industries declined by Rs 18,945.56 crore, while State Bank of India lost Rs 4,846.08 crore.

TCS also witnessed a minor decline of Rs 1,031.15 crore.

Top Valued Firms Ranking

Despite the weekly fall, Reliance Industries remained India’s most valued company with a market capitalisation of Rs 17.65 lakh crore.

It was followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, TCS, Bajaj Finance, L&T, LIC and Hindustan Unilever. The ranking reflects continued investor confidence in India’s largest listed companies.