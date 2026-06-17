BSE Market Cap Reclaims USD 5 Trillion Mark, Investors Gain ₹22.78 Lakh Crore In Four-Day Rally

BSE Firms Cross USD 5 Trillion Market Value Again. |

Mumbai: The total market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE crossed the USD 5 trillion mark on Wednesday, supported by a strong rally in Indian equities over the past four trading sessions.

The combined market value of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 4,75,12,374.27 crore, equivalent to about USD 5.03 trillion.

The sharp rise in stock prices also increased investors' wealth by Rs 22.78 lakh crore in just four trading days.

Markets Extend Winning Streak

Indian benchmark indices continued their upward journey for the fourth straight session.

The BSE Sensex gained 347.14 points, or 0.45%, to close at 77,155.62. The NSE Nifty also advanced 96.55 points, or 0.40%, to settle at 24,085.70.

Over the last four sessions, the Sensex has climbed 3,323.07 points, representing a gain of 4.50 percent.

During the same period, the Nifty surged 924.1 points, or nearly 4%.

The rally reflects growing confidence among investors as global risks show signs of easing.

Falling Crude Oil Prices Lift Sentiment

Market experts said lower crude oil prices have been one of the biggest reasons behind the recent market rally.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, was trading near $79.10 per barrel.

According to analysts, easing tensions in West Asia and progress on a peace agreement between the US and Iran have reduced concerns over disruptions in oil supplies.

Lower crude oil prices are beneficial for India because they help reduce inflation, lower fuel costs and improve the country's current account balance.

Experts believe these factors have improved overall market sentiment and encouraged investors to increase exposure to equities.

Broad-Based Buying Across Sectors

Among Sensex stocks, Trent emerged as the biggest gainer with a rise of more than 7 percent.

Other major gainers included Bharat Electronics, Eternal, Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel.

However, some stocks ended lower, including Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti Suzuki.

Market participants said easing geopolitical concerns have helped remove the risk premium that had weighed on equities during recent global tensions, creating a more supportive environment for further gains.