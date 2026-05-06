Sensex Surges Over 900 Points; Investors Gain ₹5 Lakh Crore On Wednesday

Indian stock markets saw a strong rally, with the BSE Sensex rising more than 940 points and the Nifty 50 surging almost 300 points.

This rally came after reports that the United States and Iran are close to reaching a peace deal, which improved global investor sentiment.

The rally added around Rs 5 lakh crore to investors’ wealth in a single session. The sharp gains were driven by optimism that easing geopolitical tensions could reduce risks to the global economy.

A key trigger for the market jump was the fall in crude oil prices. Oil prices dropped significantly after reports suggested progress in peace talks between the US and Iran. For a country like India, which imports a large portion of its oil, lower crude prices help reduce inflation and improve economic outlook.

Both benchmark indices rose sharply during the day. The Sensex climbed close to 1 percent, while the Nifty moved above the 24,300 mark, supported by strong buying across sectors. Banking and auto stocks were among the top gainers during the session.

The rally was broad-based, with most sectoral indices ending in the green. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks also participated in the uptrend, reflecting strong overall market sentiment.

The improvement in global cues also played a major role. Markets around the world gained as investors reacted positively to the possibility of an end to the West Asia conflict.

At the same time, the Indian rupee strengthened, further supporting equities.

Experts believe that the current rally is largely driven by expectations of easing tensions and lower oil prices.

However, they caution that markets may remain volatile, as the situation depends on how the negotiations between the US and Iran unfold in the coming days.